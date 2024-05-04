‘Lapata Ladies’ to be screened at Bharti College

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 3

Dastaan, the film and photography society of Bharti College, is set to host the screening of ‘Lapata Ladies’. It is currently streaming on Netflix. The event promises a delightful blend of hilarity and gripping storytelling to the audience. The film will be screened on May 8 from 12 pm to 3 pm in the seminar room of the college.

