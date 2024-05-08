Law & order deteriorated under L-G VK Saxena: AAP’s Saurabh Bharadwaj

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 7

Delhi Cabinet Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Tuesday said the law and order situation in the Capital had deteriorated under Lieutenant-Governor (L-G) VK Saxena.

‘From bad to worse’ For the last few days, it has been seen that heinous crimes are surging in Delhi and the law and order situation in Delhi is going from bad to worse. The safety and security of Delhi has almost collapsed in the last few months. — Saurabh Bharadwaj, Delhi Cabinet Minister

Bharadwaj said there had been an ever-increasing crime rate in Delhi. Referring to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data, he said, “According to the NCRB data, today in Delhi, 1,832 crimes are happening per one lakh population, whereas at the national level, this average is 258 crimes per one lakh population. The average number of criminal cases in Delhi is seven times higher than the country. Along with this, nearly 1,200 criminal cases are being registered in Delhi every day.”

He demanded accountability from the L-G in this regard. He also pointed towards the alleged corruption within the Delhi Police and the undermining of women’s safety initiatives by removing bus marshals and staff from the Delhi Commission for Women.

Bharadwaj urged the L-G to focus on improving the law and order situation of the Capital and also “letting the elected Delhi Government work”.

Giving examples of some recent incidents in Delhi, he said the percentage of chargesheets being filed was only 30 per cent, “When 70 per cent of the cases are not even reaching the court, how will the criminals get punishment and how will the victims get justice? In this way, the morale of the criminals will be higher and crime will increase even more,” he continued.

Bharadwaj said the Delhi LG had only two departments under him, first Delhi Police and second Delhi Development Authority (DDA). However, the L-G had “ruined” the police system of Delhi.

He also pointed out vacancies in the Delhi Police, “In 2014, there were about 5,500 vacancies in the Delhi Police, today these vacancies have increased to about 13,000. The police do not have enough staff to run the system smoothly... on top of that, the Central government has reduced the budget of the Police Department by 4.5 per cent.”

