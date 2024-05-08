 Law & order deteriorated under L-G VK Saxena: AAP’s Saurabh Bharadwaj : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Delhi
  • Law & order deteriorated under L-G VK Saxena: AAP’s Saurabh Bharadwaj

Law & order deteriorated under L-G VK Saxena: AAP’s Saurabh Bharadwaj

Law & order deteriorated under L-G VK Saxena: AAP’s Saurabh Bharadwaj

Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj addresses a press conference in New Delhi on Tuesday. ANI



Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 7

Delhi Cabinet Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Tuesday said the law and order situation in the Capital had deteriorated under Lieutenant-Governor (L-G) VK Saxena.

‘From bad to worse’

For the last few days, it has been seen that heinous crimes are surging in Delhi and the law and order situation in Delhi is going from bad to worse. The safety and security of Delhi has almost collapsed in the last few months. — Saurabh Bharadwaj, Delhi Cabinet Minister

Bharadwaj said there had been an ever-increasing crime rate in Delhi. Referring to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data, he said, “According to the NCRB data, today in Delhi, 1,832 crimes are happening per one lakh population, whereas at the national level, this average is 258 crimes per one lakh population. The average number of criminal cases in Delhi is seven times higher than the country. Along with this, nearly 1,200 criminal cases are being registered in Delhi every day.”

He demanded accountability from the L-G in this regard. He also pointed towards the alleged corruption within the Delhi Police and the undermining of women’s safety initiatives by removing bus marshals and staff from the Delhi Commission for Women.

Bharadwaj urged the L-G to focus on improving the law and order situation of the Capital and also “letting the elected Delhi Government work”.

Giving examples of some recent incidents in Delhi, he said the percentage of chargesheets being filed was only 30 per cent, “When 70 per cent of the cases are not even reaching the court, how will the criminals get punishment and how will the victims get justice? In this way, the morale of the criminals will be higher and crime will increase even more,” he continued.

Bharadwaj said the Delhi LG had only two departments under him, first Delhi Police and second Delhi Development Authority (DDA). However, the L-G had “ruined” the police system of Delhi.

He also pointed out vacancies in the Delhi Police, “In 2014, there were about 5,500 vacancies in the Delhi Police, today these vacancies have increased to about 13,000. The police do not have enough staff to run the system smoothly... on top of that, the Central government has reduced the budget of the Police Department by 4.5 per cent.”

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#VK Saxena


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Delhi

Excise scam: No immediate relief for Arvind Kejriwal; but SC hints at interim bail to Delhi CM in view of Lok Sabha polls

2
Punjab

Resume work as IAS officer, Punjab tells BJP’s Bathinda candidate Parampal Kaur

3
Trending

Kangana Ranaut claims ‘after Amitabh Bachchan, I am the one who gets respect in industry’, netizen says ‘chall jhuthi'

4
Punjab

Congress fields ex-MP Sher Singh Ghubaya from Punjab’s Ferozepur

5
Haryana

3 Independent MLAs withdraw support, BJP govt reduced to minority in Haryana

6
Delhi

Excise ‘scam’: Delhi court extends judicial custody of Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, K Kavitha

7
India

10-year-old Delhi boy selling rolls after father's death melts internet, help pours in from different quarters

8
Chandigarh

12-year-old crushed to death by truck driver on way to school in Zirakpur

9
Punjab

Another farmer dies at Shambhu border; 3rd death in 4 days

10
India

Glorification of violence should not be part of any civilised society, India tells Canada

Don't Miss

View All
Kangana claims ‘after Amitabh Bachchan, I am the one who get respect’, netizen says ‘Congress ko yahi jitayegi’
Trending

Kangana Ranaut claims ‘after Amitabh Bachchan, I am the one who gets respect in industry’, netizen says ‘chall jhuthi'

10-year-old Delhi boy sells food to support family after father’s death; businessman offers help
Delhi

10-year-old Delhi boy runs food cart to support family after father’s death; businessman offers help

Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams to fly to space again on first crewed mission of Boeing's Starliner
Diaspora

Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams set to fly into space again on first crewed mission of Boeing's Starliner

Former bureaucrat Ashok Kundra believes in giving
Chandigarh

Former bureaucrat Ashok Kundra believes in giving

Gurbani rings out at UK Parliament complex for Baisakhi
Diaspora

Gurbani rings out at UK Parliament complex for Baisakhi

‘Like Switzerland’: Saina on visit to Lahaul, Manali
Himachal

‘Like Switzerland’: Saina Nehwal on visit to Lahaul, Manali

Father elated at Arshdeep Singh’s selection in Team India
Chandigarh

Father elated at Arshdeep Singh’s selection in Team India

Harappan habitat found near Rakhigarhi burial site
Haryana

Harappan habitat found near Rakhigarhi burial site in Hisar district

Top News

AstraZeneca says it will withdraw Covid vaccine globally, says demand dips

AstraZeneca withdraws Covid vaccine globally

According to media reports, the Anglo-Swedish drugmaker has ...

Canada's ex-minister rubbishes report claiming Trudeau was forced to accept meeting on Sikh activists to land in Punjab during 2018 trip

Canada's ex-minister rubbishes report claiming Trudeau was forced to accept meeting on Sikh activists to land in Punjab during 2018 trip

Reports say Capt Amarinder Singh had then handed Trudeau and...

3 Ind MLAs withdraw support to Haryana Govt

3 Independent MLAs withdraw support to Haryana Government

Government is in 'safe zone' as there can’t be a no-trust mo...

Jyoti Malhotra appointed first woman Editor-in-Chief

Jyoti Malhotra appointed first woman Editor-in-Chief of The Tribune Group

Ms Malhotra will assume charge on May 14

Army jawan held for demanding Rs 2.5 crore from Sena (UBT) leader to manipulate EVMs

Army jawan held for demanding Rs 2.5 crore from Sena (UBT) leader to manipulate EVMs

The accused is a resident of Pathardi in Maharashtra’s Ahmed...


Cities

View All

CPI-CPI (M) candidate files nomination paper on Day 1

CPI-CPI (M) candidate files nomination paper from Amritsar on Day 1

Another Punjab farmer dies at Shambhu protest site

Amritsar: Party candidates go all out as campaigning reaches final phase

Amritsar: Over 6.2 LMT wheat procured in mandis

Jugraj Singh who was killed in US cremated in Ajnala village

Resume duty: Punjab to BJP nominee Parampal

Resume duty: Punjab Govt to BJP’s Bathinda candidate Parampal Kaur

Bathinda, Ludhiana constituencies ‘expenditure sensitive’, declares EC

Confronted by farmers, Hans Raj Hans says won’t speak against ‘friend’ Modi

12-yr-old schoolgirl crushed under truck at Zirakpur

12-yr-old schoolgirl crushed under truck at Zirakpur

Bouncer shot dead in Kharar

No nomination filed on Day 1 in Chandigarh

Chandigarh: Anil Masih campaigning for Sanjay Tandon, says Congress; BJP terms it ‘lie’

Panchkula man duped of Rs 1.88 cr in cyber fraud

Delhi’s electoral roll expanded by 8.85 lakh since 2019 Lok Sabha poll

Delhi’s electoral roll expanded by 8.85 lakh since 2019 Lok Sabha poll

Praveen Khandelwal vows to uplift Chandni Chowk

BJP workers protest against AAP’s alleged terror funding

Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi among Congress’s star campaigners in Delhi

Congress, AAP and Swaraj India members join saffron party

No nomination filed on Day 1 for Jalandhar Lok Sabha seat

No nomination filed on Day 1 for Jalandhar Lok Sabha seat

Vikramjit Chaudhary seeks votes for BJP

Pastor got money from Dubai, sent Indian SIMs to Pakistani handlers: Hoshiarpur cops

Man murdered at cattle shed

Man’s decomposed body found in bed box in Jalandhar

Five members of robbers’ gang land in police dragnet

Five members of robbers’ gang land in police dragnet

My fight is against grand alliance of BJP, AAP & Akalis, says Warring

Maximum first-timers, 85+, third gender voters in Ludhiana: CEO

Sow, transplant saplings as per rice variety, Punjab Agricultural University tells farmers

Man’s body found near drain in Jagraon

Avraj of YPS tops city in ICSE exams

Avraj of YPS tops city in ICSE exams

INDIA VOTES 2024: All set for free and fair Lok Sabha poll, says Patiala DC

Preneet resumes campaign, touches emotional chord

Lecture on Lok Sabha poll held at Pbi University