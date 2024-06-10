Lawyer rams Audi into bench hitting two; one succumbs

New Delhi, June 9
A lawyer driving an Audi rammed his car into two individuals on Sunday which resulted in the death of rickshaw driver near Ramjas College in North Delhi, police officials said.
Police said that they received a PCR call reporting an accident at Maurice Nagar Police Station at 1:16 PM. The accident took place at the main gate of Ramjas College, where a white Audi Q3 was found in a damaged condition.
According to police officials, “The driver of the Audi lost control of the vehicle and rammed into two individuals, Govind Sarkar, 45, and Ashok, both rickshaw pullers, who were sitting on a bench at the time of the accident.”The injured were immediately transported to Hindu Rao Hospital for medical examination. “Govind was later referred to LNJP Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries,” a police officer stated.
However, Govind Sarkar, a resident of Mukundpur, succumbed to his injuries during treatment at LNJP. Ashok’s condition remains under medical supervision.
The accused has been identified as Virendra Mehta, a 56-year-old lawyer residing in Mukherjee Nagar, Delhi.
“Virendra Mehta has been sent for medical examination, and legal action is being taken,” confirmed the police.
Alcohol was not detected in the breath test conducted at the hospital. “A blood sample has been taken for forensic examination to rule out any possibility of intoxication,” police added.
