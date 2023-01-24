Legal aid project for acid attack victims launched

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 23

The Delhi State Legal Services Authority (DSLSA) today launched a programme titled ‘Sparsh’ in an effort to generate legal awareness among acid attack victims.

Under the programme, the DSLSA aims to create a task force of specially trained lawyers, who would provide aid to victims of acid attacks. These lawyers will also be resource persons for awareness programme.

This project will operate in two phases. In phase I, awareness and sensitisation sessions will be conducted by experts, and street plays will be organised in schools, colleges, universities, legal aid camps and localities. More than 100 institutions in Delhi will be covered under the programme.

In phase II, an outreach programme to include the district administrations, hospital management, doctors, nurses and counsellors will be carried out. The inaugural session of the project was conducted today.

The DSLSA sensitised people about remedies available to the victims under the law, availability of free legal aid, provisions relating to compensation and treatment of victims, reporting of such crimes and the necessary shift in behaviour around the victims.