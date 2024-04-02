Leopard barges into house in north Delhi, injures eight

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 1

At least eight persons were injured in an attack by a leopard that entered a house in north Delhi on Monday morning, the police said. The animal was later confined to a room with the help of locals. The police and forest officials reached the spot and rescued the animal.

According to officials, the leopard had jumped from the terrace of a house in Jagatpur village early in the morning and barged into the next building where it was locked in a room. Videos on social media showed the leopard being chased by some people and others running in panic.

The three injured were identified as Mahender, Akash and Rampal, all residents of Jagatpur village.

Seven personnel of the forest department, a team from the Delhi Fire Department along with the local police were present at the spot, Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) MK Meena said.

“The injured were sent to a hospital,” Delhi Fire Service (DFS) chief Atul Garg said.

