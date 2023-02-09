Leopard enters Ghaziabad court complex, injures three

PTI

Ghaziabad, February 8

Six people were injured after a leopard strayed into the district court complex here on Wednesday, triggering panic and a four-hour operation to catch the animal.

According to police officials, the leopard first attacked a cobbler on the ground floor of the court complex in the Kavinagar area of the district before heading to the first floor. The animal's presence in the chief judicial magistrate court complex triggered panic and sent people running for their lives. While some ran towards the staircase, others locked themselves up in offices and washrooms.

A joint operation of police and the forest department was launched as soon as the news spread and it took over four hours to rescue the animal, the officials said.

The forest department team finally managed to tranquillise the leopard. "The forest department will take it away for further action," ACP Abhishek Srivastav.

The leopard was running from one end of the building to another, attacking people coming in its way, the officials said.