'LG may take action': SC dismisses plea seeking removal of Kejriwal from CM's post

New Delhi, May 13
The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a plea seeking the removal of Arvind Kejriwal from the post of Chief Minister of Delhi.
“What is the legal right? Why should we go into all this? LG may take action if he wants to,” observed a bench presided over by Justice Sanjiv Khanna.
Dismissing the special leave petition, the Bench, also comprising Justice Dipankar Datta, refused to interfere with the decision of the Delhi High Court rejecting similar pleas.
On May 10, the apex court ordered CM Kejriwal to be released on interim bail in the excise policy case till June 1.
Earlier, the Delhi HC had dismissed similar public interest litigations (PILs) seeking Kejriwal's removal from the CM post at three different occasions.
The high court had imposed a cost of Rs 50,000 on former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Sandeep Kumar for filing a "publicity interest petition" and criticised him for attempting to politicise judicial proceedings.
