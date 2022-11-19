LG restricts DDCD vice-chairman from discharging duties

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 18

Lieutenant Governor (LG) of Delhi VK Saxena had issued an order restricting the Dialogue and Development Commission of Delhi (DDCD) Vice-Chairman Jasmine Shah from discharging his duties, officials in LG office said today. They added that Shah’s office had been sealed and all facilities enjoyed by him had been withdrawn,

The LG had also asked Delhi Chief Minister (CM) Arvind Kejriwal in a letter to remove Shah from the post of DDCD Vice-Chairman over allegations of misusing his office for “political purposes”, the officials said.

Reacting on the development, Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia tweeted, “Jasmine’s office has been locked by LG alleging that he is AAP spokesperson. Then the office of Sambit Patra, who is Chairman of the ITDC (Indian Tourism Development Corporation), should also be sealed since he is a spokesperson of the BJP”.

The officials said Shah was given two opportunities to reply to a show-cause notice, which was issued by the Director of the Planning Department on October 17, for “misusing public office” by acting as the “official spokesperson” of AAP. But he failed to submit a reply, they added.

“Shah claimed that he had submitted the reply to the Minister of the Planning Department. The LG office in a letter to the CM’s office on November 4 sought to know his reply. But the CM’s office hasn’t yet replied,” an official said.

The officials added that the process was underway to withdraw Shah’s official vehicle and staff.

The action came after the BJP MP Parvesh Verma complained that Shah was “working as a spokesperson of the AAP” even as he held the post of Vice-Chairman of the DDCD.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had last month said it was wrong to issue a show cause notice to Shah and asserted that it was the cabinet, which has the power to question him.