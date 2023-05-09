LG slams Delhi Jal Board over unhygienic water treatment plants

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 8

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Monday slammed the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) for failing to address the “pathetic and unhygienic” conditions at Wazirabad Water Treatment Plant (WTP) and its feeder pondage.

Shoddy report The action-taken report by the DJB has been found to be extremely shoddy and perfunctory. It doesn’t address the basic issues apart from not fixing responsibility of the guilty officials. Delhi LG

Saxena had flagged the miserable sanitary conditions at the WTP after his visit to the plant in March. An action-taken report was submitted to the LG in April.

In a note to the Chief Secretary, the LG said that DJB had neither addressed the issue of the quality of water being supplied from the Wazirabad and Chandrawal WTPs nor had it submitted any plan for the desilting the pondage area supplying raw water to these WTPs. The DJB has also not given details of any action that it intends to take against the erring officials, reads the note.

Reacting to the report submitted by the DJB through the Chief Secretary, LG Saxena noted: “Despite my clear direction to expedite the de-silting/ cleaning of the pondage area at Wazirabad Barrage, the timelines drawn not only reflect lack of urgency, it also does not fix accountably upon those concerned. There is also no mention of the plans for upgradation of the WTP, which was desired to be taken on priority.”

Delhi LG in his note further said, “Despite the urgency of the issue that involves a threat to health and lives of lakhs of people dependent on water supply from the Wazirabad and Chandrawal WTPs, the action-taken report by the DJB has been found to be extremely shoddy and perfunctory, and does not even address the basic issues apart from not fixing responsibility and taking action against the guilty officials.”

Demanding action against the erring officials, the LG has noted: “I am of the considered view that major penalty proceedings are required to be initiated against all the officers named in the report submitted by DJB. Further, the role of other officers who were issued memorandums be re-examined to ascertain any negligence on their part and action be taken.”

He has asked for an action -taken report on the matter to be furnished to him within 15 days.