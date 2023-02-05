 LG withholding appointment of 244 school principals on flimsy grounds: Manish Sisodia : The Tribune India

LG withholding appointment of 244 school principals on flimsy grounds: Manish Sisodia

Sisodia claimed no post have been vacant has the services department been with the Delhi government

LG withholding appointment of 244 school principals on flimsy grounds: Manish Sisodia

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia addresses the media at his residence in New Delhi on Sunday. ANI photo



PTI

New Delhi, February 5

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Sunday accused Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena of withholding appointments of 244 principals on “flimsy grounds”.

This comes a day after Saxena approved 126 posts of principals and deputy education officers in city government schools that had lapsed for remaining “vacant” for more than two years.

At a press conference on Sunday, Sisodia claimed no post have been vacant has the services department been with the Delhi government.

“They have an unconstitutional control over the services department,” he said, targeting the BJP-led Centre.

“There are 370 posts lying vacant and out of these 370, 126 were approved by LG sir. For the remaining, he has asked us to conduct a study. I want to ask LG sahab: These schools are functioning with the help of vice-principals. How can we conduct the study on feasibility of a principal?" he asked.

He said he will also be writing to Saxena on the matter but urged him to not stop the appointments on remaining posts on "flimsy grounds'".

"This is insensitive and unfortunate. LG sahab, please don't make it into a joke. Had the control of Services department been with the Delhi government, these posts would have been filled long back. If there is a need for a study, you can get a study done on whether the LG is needed or not," he said.

AAP chief spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj echoed similar views as Sisodia and claimed that when the AAP had come to power in 2015, they had sent a proposal to the Union Public Service Commission for filling 370 vacant posts of principals.

The MLA said that by sanctioning 126 posts, the LG "exposed the lies" of the BJP. The saffron party had allegedly blamed the AAP government for shortage of principals in their schools earlier.

"When Punjab elections were underway last year, the BJP and Congress criticised our education system citing no principal in schools. However, the LG himself exposed the lies of the BJP today and sanctioned 126 posts of the principals. When the AAP came to power in 2015 we acknowledged there is a shortage of principals in schools, we had sent a proposal to the UPSC for filling the posts of 370 principals,” Bhardwaj said during a press conference.

He claimed that when Manish Sisodia planned the education system of Delhi, he had stressed upon having principals in every school in the city.  

#Manish Sisodia #VK Saxena

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Nation

US eye drop alert: All ophthalmological production halted at Chennai firm

2
Business Adani crisis

FPOs come and go, nation's reputation not impaired: FM Sitharaman

3
Business

Patanjali Foods shares fall by over 16% in 2 weeks

4
Business

Unusual price movement in stocks of a business conglomerate observed in past week, says SEBI amid Adani stock rout

5
Punjab

Punjab Government appoints 13 as Chairman to corporations, board, market committees

6
Nation

PM Modi to open India's biggest copter production unit tomorrow, HAL eyes Rs 4 lakh-crore business

7
Nation

Government clears appointments; Supreme Court gets 5 new judges

8
World

Former Pakistan President Gen Pervez Musharraf passes away in Dubai

9
Nation

Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton on two-day Gujarat visit from Sunday

10
World

US downs Chinese surveillance balloon, China threatens repercussions

Don't Miss

View All
Locals, environmentalists concerned over depleting snow cover, rising temperatures in Shimla
Himachal

Locals, environmentalists concerned over depleting snow cover, rising temperatures in Shimla

Weatherman predicts rise in night temperatures over Punjab and Haryana in coming days
Punjab

Weatherman predicts rise in night temperatures over Punjab and Haryana in coming days

Owner of stolen scooter gets 9 challans in 12 days!
Chandigarh

Owner of stolen scooter gets 9 challans in Chandigarh in 12 days!

Mining mafia tries to mow down DSP in Karnal village
Haryana

Mining mafia tries to mow down DSP in Karnal village

Gurdaspur farmer buys Sidhu Moosewala’s favourite HMT 5911 tractor; comes to meet late singer’s father
Trending

Inspired by Sidhu Moosewala, Gurdaspur farmer buys HMT 5911 tractor; drives it to Mansa to meet late singer's father

WATCH: Car drags bike for over 3 km in Gurugram, driver held after video goes viral
Trending

WATCH: Car drags bike for over 3km in Gurugram, driver held after video goes viral

SGPC appoints five guides to help foreign and domestic tourists at Golden Temple
Amritsar

SGPC appoints five guides to help foreign and domestic tourists at Golden Temple

Boy faints after finding himself alone in exam room with 50 girls
Nation

Boy faints after finding himself alone in exam room with 50 girls

Top News

Former Pakistan President Gen Pervez Musharraf passes away

Former Pakistan President Gen Pervez Musharraf passes away in Dubai

The former military ruler had left Pakistan in March 2016 fo...

Pervez Musharraf: The 4-star Pakistan General who seized power in a coup dies in exile

Pervez Musharraf: Pakistan's last military ruler and the architect of Kargil War

After his failed misadventure in Kargil, Musharraf deposed t...

US downs Chinese surveillance balloon, China threatens repercussions

US downs Chinese surveillance balloon, China threatens repercussions

Military shoots down the surveillance balloon in Atlantic Oc...

FIR against former Indian cricketer Vinod Kambli for assaulting wife

FIR against former Indian cricketer Vinod Kambli for assaulting wife

The incident took place on Friday when Kambli reached his fl...

Centre likely to hike dearness allowance by 4 per cent to 42 per cent

Centre likely to hike dearness allowance by 4 per cent to 42 per cent

Dearness allowance for employees and pensioners are worked o...


Cities

View All

Civic body cracks whip on construction material sellers occupying city roads

Civic body cracks whip on construction material sellers occupying city roads

Powercom team held captive in Jodh Singh Wala village, 90 farmers booked

Agra tourist dies in Amritsar during snatching bid

2 booked for culpable homicide

Transformer thieves' gang busted, 7 held

Proposal on new Bathinda bus stand sent to Punjab govt

Proposal on new Bathinda bus stand sent to Punjab govt

54 Sampark services on doorstep in Chandigarh

54 Sampark services on doorstep in Chandigarh

Panel submits report on tragedy at school in Chandigarh

Health Depatment eyes Sarangpur land for Mother & Child Centre

Hair stylist booked on charge of rape in Chandigarh

2 bottling plants to be sealed in Chandigarh

G20 summit: NDMC to organise flower festival, marathon

G20 summit: NDMC to organise flower festival, marathon

Excise policy scam: BJP intensifies protest against Kejri, Cong seeks his resignation

Allow teachers to visit Finland for training, CM appeals to L-G

Delhi Govt seeks Rs 927 cr from Centre

LS bypoll on mind, parties take part in shobha yatra

LS bypoll on mind, parties take part in shobha yatra

Make 1986 Nakodar encounter report public: Victims' kin

On Guru's path

Held hostage in Dubai & Muscat, Malout woman shares sordid tale

Phagwara judge’s house burgled

Immigration firm owner shot at by assailants in bid to loot SUV

Immigration firm owner shot at by assailants in bid to loot SUV

Man attacked with hammer over money dispute

CIA inspector, police post in-charge suspended

Senior citizen forced to do rounds of power corporation office

MC continues drive to clean Sidhwan Canal

Aeromodelling show a hit among visitors at Patiala Heritage Festival

Aeromodelling show a hit among visitors at Patiala Heritage Festival

21 booked for ‘preventing BDPO from performing duty’

Workshop on academic quality enhancement

World Cancer Day observed in Patiala

Guru Ravidas Jayanti celebrated