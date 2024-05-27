Lieutenant-Governor completes 2 years in office

New Delhi, May 26
Lieutenant-Governor (L-G) VK Saxena commemorated his two-year anniversary in office with a candid reflection on the challenges encountered during his tenure. Saxena, who assumed the role in 2022, acknowledged the complexities of governing a city struggling with regression and stalled progress.
“The last two years since I took over as LG have been challenging. In a city regressing due to various reasons, while we could achieve much visibly, there was much more that got stalled. There is far more that needs to be addressed and healed,” expressed the L-G in a post on X.
Expressing gratitude to the people of Delhi for their support, Saxena’s remarks underscored the complexities of governance in the Capital, where competing interests and ongoing tensions between the L-G’s office and the ruling AAP government have become increasingly apparent.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Not against Muslims, but Congress’s appeasement politics: PM Modi
Says NDA set for historic victory, INDIA bloc to crumble aft...
Cyclone Remal ravages parts of Bengal; heavy rains continue to batter region
The West Bengal government evacuated over one lakh people fr...
2 doctors arrested for manipulating blood report of teen in Pune Porsche accident case: Report
Investigation so far has shown that the juvenile, while bein...