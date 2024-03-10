Lieutenant Governor shares pictures of civic mess in slums

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 9

Continuing his campaign to tackle the civic mess in different parts of the city, Lieutenant-Governor (L-G) VK Saxena visited Okhla in South Delhi and shared pictures of filth, squalor, damaged drains and roads in slum clusters of Tehkhand and Okhla on social media on Saturday.

Posting on X pictures captured during his Friday visit to Golkuan in Tehkhand and Sanjay Colony in Okhla, both slum dwellings in Southeast Delhi, Saxena requested Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to take cognisance of it.

People living in garbage Complaints about the lack of public facilities are being received from every part of Delhi. I went to JJ Cluster in Golakuan Tehkhand and Sanjay Colony, Okhla, and saw the ground reality. Thousands of people are living in these areas with heaps of garbage and overflowing & smelly drains. — VK Saxena, Lieutenant Governor, Delhi

Attacking the Kejriwal-led government for inaction and insensitivity, Saxena said, “Complaints about the lack of public facilities are being continuously received from every part of Delhi. In this context, yesterday I went to JJ Cluster located in Golakuan Tehkhand and Sanjay Colony, Okhla, and saw the ground reality. Thousands of people were living in these areas with heaps of garbage, overflowing and smelly drains, and facing diseases.”

Saxena said, “It’s shameful that people are facing such a plight due to years of neglect.”

The Lieutenant-Governor pointed that as per news reports, Rs 500 crore was spent on the development of these settlements.

He directed the agencies concerned — Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB), Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd. (DSIIDC) and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) among others — to immediately ensure sanitation in the settlements and the provision of necessary facilities there.

Earlier, Kejriwal reacting to the Lieutenant-Governor’s visit of Sangam Vihar, thanked him, saying he was doing what opposition party was supposed to do and ordered Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar to address the shortcomings within a week and submit daily action taken reports.

Teams of senior IAS officers were deputed by the Chief Secretary to ensure the proper redress of the civic infra-related issues raised by the Lieutenant-Governor.

This was the fourth visit of the Lieutenant-Governor to underdeveloped areas like unauthorised colonies and slum clusters in the city in recent days. Previously, he visited Kirari, Burari, Sangam Vihar and shared similar pictures and issued directions for action by the departments concerned.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#VK Saxena