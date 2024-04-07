Lieutenant-Governor took two months to take action: Govt

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 6

The AAP-led Delhi Government on Saturday said the “sexual harassment” by Assistant Professor at a city’s medical college was intentionally put under wraps and the complainants were being forced to take back their complaints.

Health Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj came to know about the matter after one and a half months through social media and that very day, the minister met the complainants along with their warden. After speaking to them, he had assured that strictest action would be ensured in this regard, it said in a statement.

“The unfortunate incident involving the molestation of the MBBS students happened on January 31 this year and it was immediately reported by the brave girls to the college authorities,” the AAP said.

When asked about the incident, the Health Secretary and the Chief Secretary (CS) maintained that the matter being services came directly under the domain of the L-G, therefore the minister or elected government was not required to be informed, it added.

The matter was vigorously taken up by the Health Minister, though initially there was visible reluctance on part of the CS, Delhi Government officials said.

The statement read, “It is very disheartening to see that being considered a services matter under the L-G, it took them more than two months to take this action. It was only when the matter was constantly raised by the Health Minister that the L-G had to take this action.”

“Earlier, on being reminded by the Health Minister, the L-G as well as the CS tried to hide behind the excuse of the NCCSA, knowing fully well that this suspension of the said accused was never brought before the NCCSA till the time this matter was personally taken up by Bharadwaj.

‘Transfer not enough’

Lt Governor VK Saxena said the ‘shocking incident of sexual harassment’ took place in a medical college, so a mere transfer of the accused, as recommended by the internal complaints committee of the medical college, would not mitigate the ‘intimidating atmosphere’ for the students.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.