Lift waste from secondary points within 2 days, Gurugram Mayor tells MC officials

Gurugram Mayor Raj Rani Malhotra and Municipal Corporation Commissioner Ashok Kumar Garg visited several sites to review cleanliness in Gurugram city on Tuesday. He directed the authorities concerned to ensure proper lifting of waste from

secondary garbage collection points within the next two days.

They visited the points located in Beriwala Bagh, Jharsa, Carterpuri and Khandsa and instructed the civic body officials to clear the waste.

They told them to ensure that the waste is sent to the garbage disposal plant at Bandhwari. In addition to it, better cleanliness of the main roads, markets, garbage vulnerable points and public places should be ensured.

Malhotra said cleanliness of the city was her priority, therefore all possible resources of manpower and machinery must be mobilised to clean the Millenium City.

The Mayor also said the participation of every citizen was necessary in building a clean city. She requested people to throw garbage only at the designated places and reduce the use of plastics and separate wet and dry garbage.

BJP leader Tilakraj Malhotra, party office’s construction department state chief Harvinder Kohli, Joint Commissioners Akhilesh Kumar Yadav and Vishal Kumar, and Jaiveer Yadav were also present along with during the visit.