Light and sound show opens at Red Fort today

PTI

New Delhi, January 9

A new light and sound show fusing art and cutting-edge technology, which will tell the story of India through the ages, will be inaugurated at the historic Red Fort on Tuesday, officials said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is slated to be the chief guest at the event, which will also be attended by Union Culture and Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy. The venue of the show will be a site near the “Naubat Khana’.