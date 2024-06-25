Light rain likely in New Delhi

PTI

New Delhi, June 25

The national capital recorded a minimum temperature of 28.6°C on Tuesday, with the weather department predicting light rain.

The humidity was recorded at 76 per cent at 8.30 am, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The department has predicted a cloudy sky with the possibility of light rain or drizzle and gusty winds at a speed of 25 to 35 kmph.

The capital has had five rainy days in June this year whereas in 2023, it had 17 rainy days. In 2022, there were six rainy days, and in 2021, there were eight days, according to the IMD.

The heat index forecast for the next 48 hours is 48 to 50°C.

The heat index is a combination of air temperature and relative humidity. It measures how hot it really feels when relative humidity is factored in with the actual air temperature, according to the IMD definition of heat index.

The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 40°C.