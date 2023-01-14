List SOP on installation of CCTV cameras in classrooms: High Court to Delhi

PTI

New Delhi, January 13

The Delhi High Court on Friday asked the city government to list a standard operating procedure (SOP) on the installation on CCTV cameras in the classrooms of government schools.

It said the installation of cameras is important for the safety of children.

The high court orally observed that the two petitions challenging the installation of CCTV cameras in classrooms over privacy concerns were “premature” and said it will deal with the matter as and when the SOP is drawn by the government. “It is premature as of today. As soon as the SOP is drawn up, we will see,” a bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad said.

The High Court listed the matter for further hearing on July 18.