List SOP on installation of CCTV cameras in classrooms: High Court to Delhi

New Delhi, January 13
The Delhi High Court on Friday asked the city government to list a standard operating procedure (SOP) on the installation on CCTV cameras in the classrooms of government schools.
It said the installation of cameras is important for the safety of children.
The high court orally observed that the two petitions challenging the installation of CCTV cameras in classrooms over privacy concerns were “premature” and said it will deal with the matter as and when the SOP is drawn by the government. “It is premature as of today. As soon as the SOP is drawn up, we will see,” a bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad said.
The High Court listed the matter for further hearing on July 18.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Congress MP Chaudhary Santokh Singh dies of heart attack during Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Punjab's Phillaur
Chaudhary Santokh Singh collapses during the rush in the yat...
Watch video of Chaudhary Santokh Singh walking alongside Rahul Gandhi at Bharat Jodo Yatra minutes before he died
He feels uneasiness and collapses; Chaudhary Santokh also as...
National Disaster Management Authority bars govt institutions from sharing data on Joshimath land subsidence with media
Says multiple interpretations are creating confusion
'Why can't TV news anchor be taken off air': Supreme Court on hate speech
Hate speeches complete menace, we want free and balanced pre...