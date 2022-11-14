Live-in partner chops woman's body into 35 pieces, dumps them at various places in Delhi

New Delhi, November 14

Delhi Police on Saturday arrested a man who allegedly murdered his live-in partner in Mehrauli area and chopped the body into 35 pieces before dumping them at various locations across the city.

Aftab Ameen Poonawalla had allegedly strangled 26 year-old Shraddha on May 18. According to sources, he then chopped her body into 35 pieces and bought a fridge to store them and threw them at various locations over a period of 18 days.

To avoid any suspicion, he used to leave the house with a body part in a polybag at 2am.

"The matter came to light on November 8, when the missing woman's father approached Delhi Police after she stopped responding to their calls," said police.

Shraddha worked at a call centre for a multinational company in Mumbai where she met Poonawalla. The two started dating and moved in together. However, her family did not approve of the relationship following which the couple eloped and came to Delhi.

A police official said Poonawalla was arrested on Saturday and revealed that the two used to fight frequently and she wanted to marry him.

"A case of murder has been registered at Mehrauli police station," said the official. IANS

