 Lok Sabha election: AAP forms panel to strengthen coordination with INDIA bloc partner Congress in Delhi

  • Delhi
Lok Sabha election: AAP forms panel to strengthen coordination with INDIA bloc partner Congress in Delhi

The seven parliamentary seats in national capital will go to polls on May 25 in 6th round of the seven-phase election

The AAP has appointed its MLA Durgesh Pathak as the panel's coordinator. Representative image/PTI file



PTI

New Delhi, May 2

The AAP has formed a committee to strengthen coordination with its INDIA bloc partner Congress for the Lok Sabha polls in Delhi and appointed its MLA Durgesh Pathak as the panel's coordinator.

The seven parliamentary seats in the national capital will go to polls on May 25 in the sixth round of the seven-phase elections.

“The coordination committee has been formed by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national general secretary (organisation) Sandeep Pathak. Durgesh Pathak has been chosen as its coordinator,” the party said on Thursday.

AAP MLAs Rajesh Gupta, Naresh Balyan, Dinesh Mohaniya and Pawan Sharma will be the coordinators for party for the New Delhi, West Delhi, South Delhi and the Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha constituencies.

Under a seat-sharing arrangement between the two constituents of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), the Congress has fielded candidates from three of the seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi.

The AAP is contesting the remaining four seats. The arrangement was agreed upon even as the two parties decided to contest the general elections independently in Punjab where the AAP is in power.

