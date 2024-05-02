Lok Sabha election: AAP forms panel to strengthen coordination with INDIA bloc partner Congress in Delhi

New Delhi, May 2
The AAP has formed a committee to strengthen coordination with its INDIA bloc partner Congress for the Lok Sabha polls in Delhi and appointed its MLA Durgesh Pathak as the panel's coordinator.
The seven parliamentary seats in the national capital will go to polls on May 25 in the sixth round of the seven-phase elections.
“The coordination committee has been formed by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national general secretary (organisation) Sandeep Pathak. Durgesh Pathak has been chosen as its coordinator,” the party said on Thursday.
AAP MLAs Rajesh Gupta, Naresh Balyan, Dinesh Mohaniya and Pawan Sharma will be the coordinators for party for the New Delhi, West Delhi, South Delhi and the Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha constituencies.
Under a seat-sharing arrangement between the two constituents of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), the Congress has fielded candidates from three of the seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi.
The AAP is contesting the remaining four seats. The arrangement was agreed upon even as the two parties decided to contest the general elections independently in Punjab where the AAP is in power.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Lok Sabha election: After women wrestlers' protests, BJP drops 6-time MP Brij Bhushan Singh from UP’s Kaiserganj; fields his son
UP minister and Legislative Council Member Dinesh Pratap Sin...
India lodges protest with Beijing over its infra development in Shaksgam valley; rejects China-Pakistan boundary pact
Shaksgam valley is a strategically key region that is part o...
PM Justin Trudeau's remarks illustrated political space given in Canada to separatism, extremism: India
India had summoned Canadian deputy high commissioner and lod...
Prajwal Revanna’s ex-driver releasing video statement on sex scandal leads to row in Karnataka
33-year-old Prajwal Revanna is the son of former PM H D Deve...
Religious freedom: US body red-cards India, pussyfoots around Israel
USCIRF a biased organisation, publishes propaganda masquerad...