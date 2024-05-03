Lok Sabha poll: Congress, AAP resolve to work in coordination

Tribune News Service

Anshita Mehra

New Delhi, May 2

With the polling in the Capital scheduled for May 25, the Congress and its partner in the INDIA bloc, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), have announced their decision to collaborate closely to secure victory in all seven constituencies.

Anil Bhardwaj, chairman of the Communications Department of the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC), confirmed this decision following discussions with newly-appointed interim president of DPCC Devender Yadav on Thursday.

AAP’s Durgesh Pathak to lead AAP national general secretary (organisation) & Rajya Sabha MP Sandeep Pathak constituted a coordination committee to facilitate cooperation with the Congress in Delhi.

The overall responsibility of coordination in Delhi has been given to MCD in-charge and MLA Durgesh Pathak.

AAP also appointed the leaders for coordination in each parliamentary constituency in Delhi. The responsibility of coordination in New Delhi Lok Sabha constituency has been given to Rajesh Gupta. Naresh Balyan will coordinate for West Delhi and Dinesh Mohaniya for South Delhi.

Pawan Sharma has been appointed coordinator for Chandni Chowk, Mukesh Ahlawat for North West Delhi, Sanjeev Jha for North East Delhi and Dilip Pandey for East Delhi.

“We are delighted to announce that the Congress and AAP have resolved to work hand in hand for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Delhi. Our joint efforts are aimed at ensuring victory for all seven candidates contesting under the INDIA bloc,” said Bhardwaj.

As part of the collaboration, both parties will appoint observers in each of the seven constituencies to oversee smooth and effective election campaigns. A coordination committee meeting is scheduled to be held on Friday to outline the joint campaign strategy, which will include public meetings and roadshows across all segments.

Highlighting the overwhelming support received by Congress candidates, Bhardwaj emphasised the importance of coordination between district presidents of both parties to ensure successful campaigns.

Meanwhile, preparations are underway for the formal inauguration ceremony where Yadav will assume charge at the DPCC office on May 5.

Congress candidate from the North West Delhi Lok Sabha seat Udit Raj will lead a procession from his election office to the district magistrate’s office to file his nomination on Friday. He will be accompanied by Congress and AAP workers.

Furthermore, Congress candidates for the Chandni Chowk and North East Delhi Lok Sabha seats, Jai Prakash Agarwal and Kanhaiya Kumar, respectively, will file their nomination papers on May 4 and May 6. Following this, all three candidates will release a vision document manifesto, outlining their plans to address the challenges faced by their respective constituencies.

