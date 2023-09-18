Loot, murder suspect held after gunfight with cops in Greater Noida

Noida, September 18
A suspected criminal allegedly involved in about a dozen cases, including loot and murder, was shot at and arrested by police in Greater Noida, an officer said on Monday.
The encounter took place late Sunday night during a check near Dadha roundabout under Kasna Police Station area, Additional DCP (Greater Noida) Ashok Kumar said.
“The accused was on a motorcycle when he was gestured to stop for an inquiry at the police check point. However, instead of stopping there, he sped away towards Dadha roundabout. The police party tried to stop him but he opened fire on them,” Kumar said.
“He was then tactically overpowered by the police party which opened retaliatory fire in which he suffered a gunshot injury after which he was taken into custody.
“A pistol and some bullets were seized from his possession. He was taken to a hospital for treatment,” the Additional DCP said.
Later, the person was identified as Chandrabhan Singh, 40, a resident of Gulawathi area of adjoining Bulandshahr district, the officer said.
Singh, it emerged during the initial probe, has been accused in around a dozen criminal cases including those of murder, loot, dacoity and their planning, in Gautam Buddh Nagar, Bulandshahr and Hapur districts, Kumar said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi recalls vision of Nehru, Shastri, Vajpayee; reminds House of cash-for-vote scam in Manmohan era
PM asks Opposition to keep 'rona-dhona' aside as MPs gather ...
No alliance with BJP, matter will be decided during elections, says AIADMK leader
D Jayakumar lashes out at BJP state chief K Annamalai for hi...
'Ready for early election', says Bihar CM Nitish Kumar on possibility of LS polls being advanced
The CM said this in Patna while reacting to the statement of...
Supreme Court relieves SIT in Lakhimpur Kheri violence case
Says it has already completed its probe and submitted a char...
Former Punjab minister Jagdish Garcha, family drugged in house robbery in Ludhiana
Police suspect the role of a male domestic help, who was hir...