Lotus to bloom in all 7 Delhi seats: Om Prakash Dhankar

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 17

On the occasion of Ram Navami, Om Prakash Dhankar, the Lok Sabha election in-charge for Delhi BJP, emphasised the achievements of the Modi government and its commitment to India’s cultural and economic development.

“Seeing the Surya Tilak on Ram Lalla in Ayodhya has filled every Indian with a sense of pride,” Dhankar remarked. He praised the Modi government’s efforts in reviving India’s age-old culture, heritage, and values over the past 10 years.

Dhankar highlighted the government’s accomplishments saying, “The Modi government has made India the fifth-largest economy globally, sent PM Kisan Samman Nidhi funds directly to farmers, and provided farmers with a 1.5 times more profit on their crop cost.”

