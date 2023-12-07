Lovely welcomes AAP workers into Congress fold

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 6

In a press conference at the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) office, Arvinder Singh Lovely, DPCC president, extended a warm welcome to a substantial influx of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers into the Congress family. Notable additions to the Congress ranks included former Congress leader Kamal Gaur, who had previously shifted allegiance to the AAP. The joining event also saw the inclusion of Harbani Kaur, the head of a prominent NGO in Janakpuri, and Advocate Shitanshu from Pandav Nagar in the Laxmi Nagar Assembly constituency.

#Aam Aadmi Party AAP #Congress