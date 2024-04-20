Lt Governor Saxena seeks report on Kejriwal’s health

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 19

Delhi Lieutenant-Governor (L-G) VK Saxena expressed concerns over Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s insulin debacle.

Taking on X , Raj Niwas in a post said, “Shri VK Saxena Lt Gov Delhi has expressed grave concern over reports based on statements by ministers and AAP leaders alleging non provision of insulin to Hon’ble CM Shri Arvind Kejriwal who is in jail and purported “conspiracies” against him.”

“Saxena has asked DG (Prisons) to submit a factual and comprehensive report in the matter within 24 hours. Although prisons as a transferred subject come directly and totally under the AAP government, the LG has assured that no laxity with regards to CM’s health will be tolerated,” the post said.

The Delhi CM has moved court to seek administration of insulin to him in judicial custody and also to seek permission regarding meeting his doctor through video conferencing every day for 15 minutes. The court has reserved its order and would pronounce it on Monday.

