Luxury car mows down rickshaw-pullers in Delhi, 1 dead

New Delhi, June 9
A 45-year-old rickshaw puller died while another injured after being hit by a luxury car near the main gate of Ramjas College in north Delhi on Sunday, police said.
The car, an Audi Q3, belongs to lawyer Virendra Mehta (56), a Mukherjee Nagar resident. He was arrested and was sent for a medical examination, they said.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) M K Meena said Maurice Nagar police station got information regarding the accident at 1.16 pm.
A police team found a white Audi Q3 car at the spot and found that the driver had lost control of the vehicle and rammed into Govind and Ashok, who were sitting on a bench nearby, he said.
The two injured rickshaw pullers were taken to Hindu Rao Hospital for treatment from where Govind was referred to the LNJP, where he died during treatment, the DCP said.
“Alcohol was not detected in the breath analyser, however, a blood sample has been taken for FSL examination,” DCP Meena said.
According to a source, as the car hit the two men from the side, they did not even get time to move from there to save themselves.
Police said legal action is being taken against the accused lawyer.
