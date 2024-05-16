Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav campaigns for BJP’s Kamaljeet Sehrawat

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 15

Amidst the intensifying election fervour, star campaigners of the BJP have taken centre stage in the national capital. BJP’s senior leaders are rallying behind the party’s candidates ahead of the voting on May 25.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Wednesday attended a public gathering organised in support of Kamaljeet Sehrawat, who is contesting the Lok Sabha elections from the West Delhi constituency, in the national capital.

In his address, Yadav lauded the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and urged the electorate to re-elect the BJP government at the Centre for sustained progress.

“As the polling day is drawing near, the arrogance of the Opposition alliance is fading with renewed public support for the Modi government,” said Yadav.

Meanwhile, members of the Sikh community gathered in large numbers at the Rajwada Banquet Hall on Karnal GT Road, showing support for Praveen Khandelwal, who is the BJP’s candidate from Chandni Chowk. BJP national secretary Manjinder Singh Sirsa was also present on the occasion.

Addressing the gathering, Sirsa said, “Today, the Sikhs across the country recognise that Prime Minister Narendra Modi can fulfill the dream of a developed India. The Sikh community in Delhi and across the nation stands in support of Prime Minister Modi.”

In a parallel demonstration of support, MP Manoj Tiwari took out a roadshow along with Ramvir Singh Bidhuri in the South Delhi’s parliamentary constituency. Later, both BJP candidates took part in an event at Purvanchal Pravasi Bahul Sangam Vihar.

Tiwari said, “Ramvir Singh Bidhuri is not merely a candidate, he is a symbol of progress. Bidhuri will lead the charge in establishing new developmental milestones from Sangam Vihar to Badarpur and Palam Assembly segments.”

