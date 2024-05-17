Mahabal Mishra: INDIA bloc holds key to genuine development in Capital

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 16

A dynamic series of events unfolded in West Delhi as the INDIA bloc and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate for West Delhi, former MP Mahabal Mishra, participated in various programmes on Thursday, across multiple Assembly constituencies including Janakpuri, Harinagar, Madipur, Najafgarh, Dwarka, Vikaspuri and Matiala.

He also took blessings of lord Mahavira at the Digambar Jain Temple in Janakpuri.

With the CBSE board results reflecting the success of government schools, Mishra rallied for support, asserting that the INDIA bloc holds the key to genuine development in Delhi.

He also attended the meeting of ‘All India Dangi Kshatriya Samaj’ held at the Dangi Bhawan situated in the Najafgarh Assembly constituency. He interacted with the youth and raised the issues of unemployment among the youth, ‘Agniveer’ scheme and leaking of question papers.

Meanwhile, a ‘Sankalp Sabha’ was addressed by senior AAP leader and Delhi state convener Gopal Rai in Vikaspuri and Matiala legislative Assemblies.

BJP’s ‘jumlas’ highlighted

Former MP Mahabal Mishra juxtaposed the BJP’s ‘jumlas’ (hollow promises) with the work of the Kejriwal’s government, emphasising the transformative impact of AAP’s governance on education and healthcare.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Aam Aadmi Party AAP #INDIA bloc