'Mai Bhi Kejriwal' campaign begins

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 1

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday launched the ‘Mai Bhi Kejriwal’ signature campaign in Delhi.

AAP state convenor and Cabinet Minister Gopal Rai conducted a door-to-door campaign in Laxmi Nagar area under the campaign.

Rai attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alleging that it is plotting the arrest of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal out of fear of losing in the Lok Sabha elections.

“We conducted a door-to-door campaign, asking people if the CM was arrested, should he resign or run the government from jail,” the minister said.

“People firmly said Kejriwal has done a lot of work for the public. Therefore, he should not resign but run the government from jail. People also said all these arrests are happening under one agenda,” he added.

The AAP will conduct a door-to-door campaign at all 2,600 polling stations from December 1 to 20 and hold public meetings in all 250 wards from December 21 to 24. “In the end, the public opinion has would be conveyed to Kejriwal,” the minister said.

