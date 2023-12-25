‘Mai bhi Kejriwal’ drive extended till December 30

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 24

The Aam Aadmi Party’s ‘Mai Bhi Kejriwal’ signature campaign has been extended till December 30.

AAP leaders and party workers will visit homes of Delhi residents to gather their opinions on whether Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal should run the government from jail, if arrested in the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.

AAP Delhi state convenor and Delhi Cabinet Minister Gopal Rai said due to the love and immense support received from people of Delhi, the door-to-door campaign, initially set to run until December 20, will now be continued till December 30. Following this, our leaders will hold public meetings across Delhi from January 4 to January 7, 2024.

MLA Rituraj Jha said, “We are receiving unprecedented support than we had hoped for the ‘Mai Bhi Kejriwal’ campaign. If PM Narendra Modi fears someone in the country, it’s Kejriwal. Now, their fear has escalated to the extent that they are targeting the Chief Minister through fake cases.”

