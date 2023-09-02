Make plan to cut air pollution in Gurugram, HSPCB chief tells MC

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, September 1

Haryana State Pollution Control Board Chairman P Raghavendra Rao has stressed upon the need to reduce air pollution in Gurugram city.

While holding a meeting of officials of the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), Municipal Corporation (MC), representatives of industrial associations and resident welfare associations and a few government departments here on Friday, he said that air pollution has increased in Gurugram due to construction and demolition works, vehicle emissions, road dust, open waste burning, industrial emissions etc.

steps being taken 15 lakh saplings planted within the city limits

50 small electric buses to be included in city bus fleet

e-autos and CNG-run autos are being promoted

Rao directed officials of the MC to prepare an action plan in collaboration with the representatives of RWAs and industrial associations and send it to them within a week.

The GMDA Chief Executive Officer and Municipal Commissioner PC Meena said MC is running a plant with a capacity of 1,000 metric tons per day to process this waste and efforts were on to set up another plant in the near future.

In the meeting, instructions were also given by Rao to fix accountability of the officers engaged in construction and demolition waste-related works to curb air pollution.

He also gave instructions to the officials concerned to ensure anti-smog guns at construction sites as per the rules and especially asked to curb open transportation of waste construction material.

To reduce the pollution caused by road dust, he gave instructions to get water sprinkling and mechanical sweeping done. It was suggested in the meeting to get the cleaning work done at night only. Regarding promoting greenery, officials said 10,50,000 saplings were being planted by GMDA and 5,25,000 saplings by MC within city limits.

The CEO of Gurugram Metropolitan City Bus Limited Munish Sharma said that 50 small electric buses would soon be included in the city bus fleet. The RTA officials said that e-autos and CNG run autos were being promoted and registration of diesel autos has been stopped from January 1.

#Environment #Gurugram #Pollution