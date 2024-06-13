Malhotra takes charge as MoS of 2 ministries

New Delhi, June 12
Newly elected MP of the East Delhi constituency, Harsh Malhotra, took charge as the Minister of State (MoS) in the Union Ministry of Corporate Affairs and the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways on Wednesday. In a ceremony held in the National Capital, Malhotra expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for entrusting him with this significant responsibility.
“I am grateful to PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for trusting me and giving me this huge responsibility,” Malhotra stated upon taking charge. In the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Malhotra will work under Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, while in the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, he will be under Union Minister Nitin Gadkari.
“We will try to achieve the promises made in the party’s ‘Sankalp Patra’ within the decided timeframe. We will work towards making Delhi free from pollution and traffic jams,” he said.
The event was attended by prominent leaders, including Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly and MP Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, along with senior BJP MLAs Om Prakash Sharma and Abhay Verma.
“We express our gratitude to Prime Minister Modi for honouring grassroots worker. It is possible only in the BJP that a common ground worker gets a chance to work as a union minister,” Bidhuri remarked. He highlighted Malhotra’s long-standing dedication to the party, stating, “Malhotra has been working selflessly for BJP since his student life till now. Delhi will benefit a lot from his becoming a minister ”
