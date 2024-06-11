Malhotra’s Cabinet rank a tribute to workers: Sachdeva

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 10

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva extended a warm welcome to newly elected MP from Delhi, Harsh Malhotra, as he joined the Union Cabinet as Minister of State under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Sachdeva emphasised Malhotra’s commitment to strengthening the party’s organisation in Delhi over his three-decade political career. He commended Malhotra’s administrative prowess, citing his tenure as Mayor of East Delhi Municipal Corporation as evidence of his dedication to development initiatives.

He said Malhotra’s inclusion in the Union Cabinet was a tribute to the grassroots workers in Delhi and hoped it would accelerate development projects sponsored by the Central Government.

In response to Malhotra’s appointment, Sachdeva stated, “Harsh Malhotra has been my long-time colleague, and his elevation to the Union Cabinet is a testament to his dedication and administrative skills. His presence will undoubtedly benefit Delhi’s development and the welfare of its citizens.”

Malhotra’s appointment marks a significant moment for the Capital, with him being the only BJP MP-elect from Delhi to join the Modi-led government’s council of ministers in its third term.

Prior to him, Meenakshi Lekhi, the MP from New Delhi constituency in the 17th Lok Sabha, served as Minister of State for Culture and External Affairs in the 2019 Modi-led government.

