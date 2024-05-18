Maliwal ‘illegally’ entered Kejriwal house: CM’s aide

Tribune News Service

Samad Hoque

New Delhi, May 17

Hours after the revelations of AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal’s FIR were made public, accused Bibhav Kumar filed a counter-complaint against her on Friday.

Maliwal had alleged that on May 13, close aide and former personal secretary of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Kumar, had assaulted her at the CM’s residence. Although she initially called the police and reported the assault, she did not file an official complaint immediately. Senior police officials visited Maliwal’s residence on Thursday night, and after spending four hours there, she recorded her statement alleging assault.

In his counter-complaint to the SHO of Civil Lines, Kumar alleged that he tried to stop Maliwal because he believed she intended to “hurt the CM”. The complaint, filed at 3.34 pm and accessed by The Tribune, stated, “He suspected Maliwal’s motives and thought she intended to harm the CM. So the complainant strongly objected to her trying to gain forceful entry into the inner parts of the residence and stood in front of her to prevent the same. This infuriated Maliwal, who pushed the complainant. She then angrily sat on the sofa, dialled the PCR, and started making blatantly false allegations regarding the complainant.”

Kumar claimed that security officials had politely requested Maliwal to leave the Chief Minister’s residence as she did not have an appointment.

#Rajya Sabha