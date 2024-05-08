Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi among Congress’s star campaigners in Delhi

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 7

The Congress has unveiled its star campaigners’ list, which includes top leaders such as Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) chairperson Sonia Gandhi, former party chief Rahul Gandhi and national general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

The list of 40 star campaigners, submitted to the Election Commission of India (ECI) by Congress general secretary KC Venugopal, was released by the party’s Delhi unit. Alongside the aforementioned leaders, it features prominent figures like Venugopal himself, senior party leaders Ajay Maken, Ashok Gehlot, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Dipak Babaria, Mukul Wasnik, Randeep Singh Surjewala and Sachin Pilot.

Additionally, the list includes the names of Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, showcasing a diverse representation of regional leaders.

Other notable figures featured in the list are Harish Rawat, Pramod Tiwari, Subhash Chopra, Haroon Yusuf, Alka Lamba, Rajesh Lilothia and Sandeep Dikshit.

The Delhi Congress announced that these star campaigners will actively participate in roadshows.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Congress #Mallikarjun Kharge #Priyanka Gandhi Vadra #Rahul Gandhi #Sonia Gandhi