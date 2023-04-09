Man arrested for killing advocate in Dwarka

PTI

New Delhi, April 8

A man was arrested for allegedly killing an advocate over a property dispute in Dwarka area, the police said on Saturday. The arrested person, identified as Pradeep, alias Praveen, was previously involved in 12 criminal cases, they said.

Advocate Virender Kumar (35) was shot dead by two bike-borne assailants in Dwarka Sector-1 on April 1. During the investigation, Pradeep and Naresh's involvement came to the fore. The police found that Pradeep was using a car which he bought sometime back and was constantly changing his location.

He used to sleep in his vehicle and mostly took routes of small villages, away from highways, the officer said. Police said they spotted Pradeep's car in one of the tolls in Murthal area in Haryana and he was later apprehended from Bhalgarh in Sonepat on Friday.