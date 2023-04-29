Man arrested for killing live-in partner with help of sister, brother in Delhi's Teliwara

New Delhi, April 29
A 26-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing his live-in partner with the help of his brother and sister in Delhi’s Teliwara area, police said on Saturday.
The accused has been identified as Vineet Panwar, a resident of Uttar Pradesh’s Baghpat, they said.
On April 12, police received information that an unidentified woman’s body was found lying near Krishna Public School in Karawal Nagar, they said.
Later, the body was identified to be that of Rohina Naaz, alias Mahi (25), a resident of Mirajpur in Uttarakhand, police said.
Panwar, his brother Mohit and sister Parul were the prime suspects in the murder case, police said.
Panwar and Parul along with her friend Irfan were involved in dumping Naaz’s body in Karawal Nagar area after killing her at Teliwara Farsh Bazar, they said.
Police had already arrested Parul, Mohit and Irfan, while Panwar was on the loose.
Recently, police received information that Panwar was present in Ghaziabad’s Loni. A team of the Crime Branch rushed there and arrested the accused, a senior police officer said.
Panwar admitted that in 2017, he got acquainted with Naaz with whom he started a live-in relationship. The same year he was arrested in a murder case in Baghpat, and Naaz started living with Parul at Teliwara, Farsh Bazar, the officer said.
Later, Panwar was sentenced to life imprisonment in the case. In 2022, he got parole and started working as a security guard in an engineering college at Ghaziabad, police said.
Naaz was pressurising Panwar to marry her. So, he hatched a conspiracy with his brother Mohit and sister Parul to kill the woman, they said.
After killing her in Teliwara, he, along with Parul’s friend, dumped the body at Karawal Nagar, police said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Priyanka Gandhi meets protesting wrestlers at Jantar Mantar, calls for WFI chief Brij Bhushan's ouster
The Congress general secretary accuses the government of ‘pr...
Mukhtar Ansari convicted in kidnapping, murder case; sentenced to 10 years in jail
Ansari was produced virtually before an MP-MLA court in Utta...
L-G seeks records from Delhi govt of renovation at CM’s house
Asks the chief secretary to examine the records and submit a...
ED searches BYJU's office, CEO Raveendran's residence over FEMA violations; seizes 'incriminating' documents
Agency claims the company remitted Rs 9,754 crore to various...