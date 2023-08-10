Man arrested for making ‘obscene gestures’ at woman at Delhi metro station

PTI

New Delhi, August 10

A 23-year-old man was arrested for allegedly making obscene gestures at a woman at Mandi House metro station here, police said on Thursday.

The accused has been identified as Shivam Sharma. He has done B.Pharma and was presently working in a marketing department of a pharmaceutical company, they said.

On Monday, the woman told the police that she was travelling on a metro train from Tughlakabad metro station to Mandi House metro station, a senior police officer said.

She de-boarded at Mandi House and was waiting for a friend at platform number-1. The accused, who was at platform number-2, started making objectionable act/gesture at her. The complainant got scared and approached the CISF staff at the station, the officer said.

By the time the CISF staff arrived, the accused boarded the metro and fled. The complainant posted about the incident on X, earlier known as Twitter, following which police contacted her and registered a case, he said.

During analysis of the CCTV footage, the victim identified the accused. The photographs of the accused were also developed. It was found that he de-boarded the metro train at Nangli metro station. Later, it was found that the accused was residing in Rajiv Nagar, Begumpur. Subsequently, he was nabbed, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Metro) G Ram Goapl Naik said.

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) spokesperson Anuj Dayal asked the passengers to conduct themselves responsibly while travelling on the metro.

“DMRC views such issues with great seriousness. In this particular case also, all necessary assistance was extended to the police, which led to the arrest of the accused. After receiving the complaint on social media, we immediately contacted the complainant and collected all necessary details.

“Through CCTV footage, the location of the person and his entry to the station was established. It could be traced that he had booked the ticket online and his phone number also could be found. All details were shared with the police that took prompt action and arrested the individual today. DMRC premises are under CCTV surveillance and passengers are requested to conduct themselves responsibly while travelling,” Dayal said.

