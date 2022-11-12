Man arrested for molesting minor

New Delhi, November 11
A 10-year-old girl was allegedly molested inside a mosque in northeast Delhi’s Maujpur area, the police said on Friday.
Mohammad Imran (24) has been arrested.
A case under Sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint) of the IPC and Section 10 of the POCSO Act has been registered. Imran, a resident of Kishanganj in Bihar, used to teach students inside the mosque.
