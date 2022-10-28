Man arrested for scuffle at refugee camp

New Delhi, October 27
The Delhi Police have registered an FIR in connection with a scuffle that broke out at a Rohingya refugee camp in Madanpur Khadar area.
On Wednesday, the scuffle took place between a woman and a man, who runs a garage, after his car’s glass was allegedly broken. The police have ruled out Rohingya angle in the incident.
According to a senior police official, a case has been registered and they have nabbed the accused.
“So far, it has been revealed that both the victim and accused belong to the same community and there is no angle of Rohingya in connection with the incident,” said the official, adding that further probe is still on.
Meanwhile, a woman, who lives beside the alleged garage, said some men had beaten and attacked five women, including a child, in the refugee camp. “A woman had also sustained major injuries and she is in hospital. The men from the garage had an issue with children playing near their workshop and this is not the first time they had misbehaved,” she alleged.
