Man arrested in Delhi for molesting minor inside mosque

New Delhi, November 11
A man has been arrested for allegedly molesting a 10-year-old minor inside a mosque in Delhi's Maujpur area, a senior police official said on Friday.
The 24-year-old accused, identified as Mohammad Imran from Kishanganj in Bihar, used to teach students inside the mosque.
According to the official, an incident of indecent behaviour was reported at the Jafrabad police station on Wednesday.
"An FIR under sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint) of the Indian Penal Code and 10 POCSO Act was registered and Imran was arrested," said the official.
The accused is presently in judicial custody.
IANS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court orders release of 6 convicts serving life sentence in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case
These include Nalini Sriharan and RP Ravichandran
2 teenage Haryana boys among 3 suspects arrested in Dera follower murder case
The family is yet to cremate the body
In crackdown on illegal mining mafia in Punjab, police arrest contractor Rakesh Chaudhary from Ropar
Rakesh was apprehended from near Maharaja Ranjit Singh Bagh ...
Ferozepur jail deputy superintendent arrested for 'providing drugs, phones to inmates'
A tip-off leads to the arrest of Gurcharan Singh Dhaliwal
Arvind Kejriwal announces 10 guarantees before Delhi municipal polls
He claimed that the BJP would not win more than 20 seats in ...