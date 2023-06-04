Man assaulted at deaddiction centre, dies

PTI

New Delhi, June 3

A 32-year-old man died after he was allegedly assaulted at a deaddiction centre in northeast Delhi's Sonia Vihar area, the police said.

The victim has been identified as Anil Kumar, a resident of Sudarshan Park in Moti Nagar. He was brought dead to the hospital. There was a cut mark below his right eye and blueish bruises over his body, a senior police officer said. Kumar was admitted at a de-addiction centre at A-33 Chauhan Patti, Sonia Vihar.