Man assaulted at deaddiction centre, dies

New Delhi, June 3
A 32-year-old man died after he was allegedly assaulted at a deaddiction centre in northeast Delhi's Sonia Vihar area, the police said.
The victim has been identified as Anil Kumar, a resident of Sudarshan Park in Moti Nagar. He was brought dead to the hospital. There was a cut mark below his right eye and blueish bruises over his body, a senior police officer said. Kumar was admitted at a de-addiction centre at A-33 Chauhan Patti, Sonia Vihar.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Probe hints at signal goof-up, train crash toll mounts to 288
Over 1,100 injured, 56 of them grievously
Odisha route didn't have 'Kavach'
Indigenous anti-collision train protection system was introd...
Reports on railway safety being ignored: Parl panel
Had flagged ministry’s laxity, sought definite time frame fo...