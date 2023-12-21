Man beheads wife for delay in serving tea

PTI

Ghaziabad, December 20

A 52-year-old man allegedly beheaded his wife over delay in morning tea in Fazalgarh village of this district, police said on Wednesday. The incident took place on Tuesday when Dharamvir Jatav, who hailed from Kalanjari village of Meerut district, beheaded his 50-year-old wife Sundri with a sword, they said.

An FIR has been registered in this regard following a complaint lodged by the victim’s son in Ghaziabad’s Bhojpur police station, police said.

DCP, Rural, Vivek Chandra Yadav said that the victim was residing with her family in Fazalgarh village under the Bhojpur police station area. Her body has been sent for post-mortem, added Yadav.

The victim’s son, Soldier, in his complaint said that his mother was killed by his father for not preparing early tea. He added that his father abused his mother in anger, brought a sword from inside the house and slit her throat. The accused, who is a vegetable vendor, assaulted his wife’s body several times with the sword after killing her, according to the FIR.

The victim’s son said his father had arguments with his mother over consumption of liquor. The police have recovered the sword used in the crime and the accused has been sent to jail after being produced before a court.

