Man behind Delhi Metro graffiti targeting CM Arvind Kejriwal arrested from Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly

New Delhi, May 22
The Delhi Police on Wednesday arrested a 33-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly for allegedly drawing anti-Arvind Kejriwal graffiti at stations of Delhi Metro and inside its coaches, an officer said.
The person who wrote the messages and posted the photographs on his Instagram account has been identified as Ankit Goel, the officer said.
On Monday, several pictures of the graffiti targeting the Delhi Chief Minister went viral on social media, eliciting a sharp condemnation from the Aam Aadmi Party.
Soon after, a CCTV video of the act also surfaced online, showing a man writing on the wall of a Metro station.
Goel, who is a loan manager at a government bank in Bareilly, came to Delhi, wrote the messages and returned to his city, the officer said.
Goel told police he was earlier an AAP supporter, but he became disaffected due to the “recent developments” in the party, the officer said.
The messages scribbled inside Metro trains and at stations were shared through the Instagram account “ankit.goel_91”.
One of the messages written inside a Metro coach read, “Kejriwal Dilli Chhor Dijiye (Kejriwal, leave Delhi). Please. Otherwise, you will have to remember three slaps, which you planted (sic) before the election. Now the real and actual punch/slap will be there soon. Today’s meeting at Jhandewalan.... Ankit.Goel_91.”
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
In a historic move, Norway, Ireland and Spain recognise Palestine as a state
Israel orders recall of ambassadors to Ireland and Norway
Former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren can’t campaign in Lok Sabha election as Supreme Court refuses to entertain his plea against arrest in PMLA case
Soren withdraws his petition after a Bench led by Justice Di...
Pune accident: Porsche whose price starts at Rs 96 lakh was not registered due to non-payment of Rs 1,758
Maharashtra Transport Commissioner said the Porsche was impo...
Are BJP, RSS divided over appointment of next party president?
Some attribute low voting in first 5 phases to an 'unhappy' ...
Teen Porsche driver spent Rs 48K in 90 minutes at Pune pub; know the grandfather’s role in accident case
The teen accused allegedly visited two pubs – Cosie restaura...