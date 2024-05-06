Man convicted of murder

PTI

New Delhi: A court has convicted a man for murdering a 92-year-old man and his 64-year-old daughter-in-law during a robbery bid in June 2015, saying the entire chain of circumstantial evidence was complete and that the Delhi Police had duly proved the charges. Additional Sessions Judge Shefali Barnala Tandon was hearing a case against Deepanshu, who murdered Sewa Ram Kataria and Shashi Kataria by inflicting injuries upon them with scissors. PTI

Student jumps from flyover

New Delhi: A nursing student from Jamia Millia Islamia on Sunday allegedly jumped from Ranjit Singh flyover near Lalit Hotel in New Delhi. Mohammad Chand (25), a fifth semester BSc nursing student, was found lying on a road under the flyover by patrolling staff, a senior police officer said. During inquiry, it was revealed that Chand first threw his bag from the flyover and then jumped, the officer said. “He was taken to Lady Hardinge Hospital in a PCR van and undergoing treatment,” the officer said. The reason behind Chand's this step is yet to be ascertained, they said.

