Man dies after taking water slide at mall

PTI

Noida, April 8

A 25-year-old man died shortly after taking a slide at a water park located on a mall premises in Noida, prompting an investigation by the local police, officials said.

Delhi-based Dhanjay Maheshwari, along with his four friends, had on Sunday afternoon visited the Entertainment City water park at the Great India Place (GIP) Mall in Sector 38A, under the Sector 39 police station limits, they said.

“After collecting costumes and keeping their belongings in lockers, all the friends went to the slide. They arrived one by one and started sliding, when Maheshwari suddenly started faced difficulty in breathing,” a police spokesperson said.

“He sat on the ground to take rest. But when he could not feel any better, he was taken to a nearby Kailash Hospital in an ambulance of the GIP Mall authorities, where the doctors declared him dead,” the spokesperson said.

Additional DCP (Noida) Manish Mishra said the family members of Maheshwari also reached Noida soon after the incident and the body was being sent for postmortem. Maheshwari lived in Delhi's Adarsh Nagar, Shivaji Road Extension.