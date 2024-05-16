Man dies as car hits bike

New Delhi: A motorcyclist, Kishan Lal (65), was killed when the bike he was riding was hit by a car from behind at Ring Road on Wednesday. The police said a Ford Endeavour hit the motorcycle from behind, causing it to collide with the BMW in front, resulting in severe damage to the bike and the rear of the car. Two persons who were in the car were arrested and identified as Gaurav Soni (27) of Nangloi and Kunal Katyal (34) of Rani Bagh. Gaurav operates a cafe in Model Town. TNS
1 dies in paper godown fire
New Delhi: A 45-year-old man was charred to death after a fire broke out in an “illegal” paper godown in the East Delhi area on Wednesday, the Delhi Fire Services officials said. Paper godown owner Sonu Kumar has been arrested. The deceased has been identified as Satendra Paswan.
