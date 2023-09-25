Man fakes bullet injury to frame rival in Delhi, held with 2 aides

PTI

New Delhi, September 24

A 29-year-old man, his brother, and their associate have been arrested for allegedly hatching a conspiracy to frame their rival by shooting himself in the leg, the police said on Sunday.

The police said that the accused have been identified as Waseem, his brother Fahim (32) and their associate Sahil (23) and one country-made pistol has been recovered from their possession.

According to the police, a firing incident in Kardampuri area was reported at Jyoti Nagar police station in northeast Delhi on Thursday in which the victim was taken to GTB Hospital by his brother.

“A police team reached the hospital and started an investigation into the matter. However, the victim didn’t give his statement. Accordingly, a case under Sections 307/34 IPC and relevant provisions of the Arms Act, was registered,” said the Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Joy Tirkey.

During the course of the investigation, teams apprehended Bhura who said during interrogation that he was released from jail some days ago.

“We later questioned the brother of the victim, Fahim, and it was revealed that they wanted to settle scores with Bhura by implicating him in a false case. So, along with a friend, namely Sahil, they hatched a conspiracy and searched for a place which is out of CCTV camera range,” said the DCP.

Around 9 pm on Thursday, the trio allegedly intercepted Bhura and Sahil caught hold of him from behind. Fahim allegedly handed over the country-made pistol to his brother Waseem who shot himself in the left leg and returned the weapon to Fahim, but during the scuffle Bhura freed himself from the clutches of Sahil and fled, the police said.