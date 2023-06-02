Man falls from window, dies

New Delhi, June 1
A 62-year-old man has died after allegedly falling through a window of a building in east Delhi's Madhu Vihar area, the police said on Thursday.
On Wednesday morning, a PCR call was received informing police that the caller's uncle, who was mentally disturbed, has fallen through a window on the first floor of the building, a senior police officer said.
The person, identified as O P Saxena, was found on a lane of the Ras Vihar society just below his flat. He was taken to LBS hospital where he was declared dead, the officer said. Proceedings under Section 174 of CrPC have been initiated.
