Man held for creating fake Insta profile of girl

New Delhi, April 4
A 22-year-old man was arrested for allegedly creating a fake profile of a minor girl on social media, posting her objectionable photos and sharing her mobile phone number, the police said on Tuesday.
The accused, Arun Kumar, is a resident of Aligarh district in UP and worked as a labourer with a caterer, they said.
The girl and the accused came in touch on social media. The girl later refused to talk to him and ended all communication. After this, Kumar created the fake profile, police said.
A case was registered based on the statement of the 17-year-old girl. She alleged that someone created a fake profile in her name on Instagram, uploaded objectionable photos and shared her mobile number there, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Rohit Meena said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court lifts telecast ban on Malayalam news channel MediaOne
Sets aside the Kerala High Court order which had upheld the ...
Rescue operations under way in Sikkim to find tourists trapped in avalanche
7 tourists are killed and 13 injured as a massive avalanche ...
US recognises Arunachal Pradesh as India's integral part: White House
The US reaction comes in response to Beijing announcing Chin...
Centre accords Z+ security cover to Apni Party chief Altaf Bukhari
Bukhari left PDP, headed by Mehbooba Mufti, and floated Apni...
3 of family die as fire breaks out in Amritsar house
The deceased were identified as Tajinder Singh, wife Narinde...