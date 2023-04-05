Man held for creating fake Insta profile of girl

PTI

New Delhi, April 4

A 22-year-old man was arrested for allegedly creating a fake profile of a minor girl on social media, posting her objectionable photos and sharing her mobile phone number, the police said on Tuesday.

The accused, Arun Kumar, is a resident of Aligarh district in UP and worked as a labourer with a caterer, they said.

The girl and the accused came in touch on social media. The girl later refused to talk to him and ended all communication. After this, Kumar created the fake profile, police said.

A case was registered based on the statement of the 17-year-old girl. She alleged that someone created a fake profile in her name on Instagram, uploaded objectionable photos and shared her mobile number there, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Rohit Meena said.