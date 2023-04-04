Man held for creating fake Instagram profile of girl, sharing her objectionable photos

New Delhi, April 4
A 22-year-old man was arrested for allegedly creating a fake profile of a minor girl on social media, posting her objectionable photos and sharing her mobile phone number, police said on Tuesday.
The accused, Arun Kumar, is a resident of Aligarh district in UP and worked as a labourer with a caterer, they said.
The girl and the accused came in touch on social media. The girl later refused to talk to him and ended all communication. After this, Kumar created the fake profile, police said.
A case was registered based on the statement of the 17-year-old girl. She alleged that someone created a fake profile in her name on Instagram, uploaded objectionable photos and shared her mobile number there, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Rohit Meena said.
After an investigation, Kumar was arrested on Sunday, the DCP said.
His mobile phone, which was used to create the fake ID, has been recovered from him, police said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Seven killed, over dozen injured as avalanche hits Sikkim's Nathu La area
Six vehicles along with 20-30 tourists impacted by snow slid...
US CDC flags Indian eye drop for death, blindness; Tamil Nadu Drugs Control says no contamination
This is the third such incident where an Indian pharmaceutic...
India rejects attempts by China to rename places in Arunachal Pradesh, says 'invented names' won't change reality
In April 21, 2017, China renames 6 locations in Arunachal; D...
Punjab police ASI kills wife, son in Gurdaspur’s Bhumli; kidnaps teenage girl
Singh even shot his pet dog and fled